2 bedroom apartments
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piscataway, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
73 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
158 HOPKINSON AVE
158 Hopkinson Avenue, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity.
Results within 1 mile of Piscataway
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunellen
1 Unit Available
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Piscataway
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Bound Brook
16 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
