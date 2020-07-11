/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Piscataway, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31am
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Piscataway
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
17 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
30 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 81
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
5203 HANA ROAD
5203 Hana Road, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
**Available Mid August**. Featuring beautiful townhouse in desirable Victoria Park community with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Eat-in kitchen with countertop and backsplash. Hardwood through-out the bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
21 HUNT RD
21 Hunt Road, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large flowing home located in the Somerset Section of Franklin Twp. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Rm, Dining RM, Family Rm, newer baths, new water heater, newer furnace, CAC, newer roof.
Results within 5 miles of Piscataway
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,617
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
