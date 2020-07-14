All apartments in Piscataway
Carlton Club Apartments

186 Carlton Club Dr · (732) 771-9415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 262 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 060 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 284 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlton Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the proximity to convenient service to Manhattan, and you're close to all major roadways.Carlton Club offers fantastic one-bedroom, one-bathroom standard and deluxe apartment homes. These unique homes feature an incredible use of space. From hardwood flooring to the gas ranges for cooking, these homes have so much to give. You will have the opportunity to tour are beautiful garden style property, view are model apartments and apply on the spot.Our Piscataway, NJ, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments offer the space you need with the features you will love. Available in one and two bedroom apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlton Club Apartments have any available units?
Carlton Club Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carlton Club Apartments have?
Some of Carlton Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlton Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlton Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlton Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlton Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlton Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlton Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlton Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlton Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlton Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carlton Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Carlton Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carlton Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carlton Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Carlton Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Carlton Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlton Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
