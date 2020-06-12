/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Piscataway, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
