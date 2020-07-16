All apartments in Passaic County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

43 twin Oaks Trail

43 Twin Oaks Trail · (917) 299-9446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

43 Twin Oaks Trail, Passaic County, NJ 07421

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
43 Twin Oaks - Property Id: 110841

Come enjoy the tranquility Of Lakeside Community. This Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Custom Home! Wood Exterior Adds To Natural Charm! Updated Kitchen w/ Granite & Center Island! Living Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Hardwood Floors! 3 Bedrooms w/ Plush Carpeting! 2 Updated Full Bathrooms w/ Tile Work In Showers! Sliders Off Of Kitchen Lead Out To Natural Wood Deck & Slate Patio Overlooking Tons Of Natural Beauty! Large Storage Shed In Yard! Baseboard Heat! Close To Greenwood Lake, One Of New Jersey's Premier Lakes, Which Offers Motor Boating, Power Boating, Water & Jet Skiing, & Much, Much More! Lakeside Community Beach & Clubhouse Right On The Lake!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110841
Property Id 110841

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have any available units?
43 twin Oaks Trail has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 twin Oaks Trail have?
Some of 43 twin Oaks Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 twin Oaks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
43 twin Oaks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 twin Oaks Trail pet-friendly?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic County.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail offer parking?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not offer parking.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have a pool?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not have a pool.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have accessible units?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 twin Oaks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 twin Oaks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
