43 twin Oaks Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

43 Twin Oaks - Property Id: 110841



Come enjoy the tranquility Of Lakeside Community. This Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Custom Home! Wood Exterior Adds To Natural Charm! Updated Kitchen w/ Granite & Center Island! Living Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Hardwood Floors! 3 Bedrooms w/ Plush Carpeting! 2 Updated Full Bathrooms w/ Tile Work In Showers! Sliders Off Of Kitchen Lead Out To Natural Wood Deck & Slate Patio Overlooking Tons Of Natural Beauty! Large Storage Shed In Yard! Baseboard Heat! Close To Greenwood Lake, One Of New Jersey's Premier Lakes, Which Offers Motor Boating, Power Boating, Water & Jet Skiing, & Much, Much More! Lakeside Community Beach & Clubhouse Right On The Lake!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110841

Property Id 110841



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907697)