/
/
vernon center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3
2 Snowbird Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3 in Vernon Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
This unit is currently being remodeled and will be ready to be occupied January 1st, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 WINTER PARK DR UNIT 4
2 Winter Park Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
Spacious condo with beautiful mountain views Ski in Ski out right on Garden State slope in desirable Great Gorge Village. Master BR on First level and large loft BR. Plenty of closets and storage. Kitchen with dishwasher and full appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 CHURCH ST
6 Church Street, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,750
OUTSTANDING 1st FLR OFFICE SPACE (FORMALLY A DOCTORS OFFICE) THREE EXAM ROOMS, LARGE WAITING ROOM, RECEPTION AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, KITCHENETTE, LEVEL PROPERTY, EXCELLENT LOCATION TOWN CENTER GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS (ADJACENT TO AN ACTIVE
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Center
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 PALAMINO TRL
38 Palomino Trail, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Colonial with gorgeous views of Mountain Creek-Available JULY 1st~Washer/Dryer negotiable from current tenant~Home will be professioanlly painted & cleaned, prior to new lease.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 BIRCH RD
19 Birch Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in the Desirable Lake Walkill section of Vernon Township. Brand new Roof, Windows, Siding, Electric, Plumbing, High Efficient Heating/A.C, Quartz Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 CARNATION ST
9 Carnation Street, Vernon Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This sweet home will be ready JULY 15th Two bedrooms up and one downstairs can be a bedroom or family room. Electric heat, newer windows, newer roof.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
383 ROUTE 23
383 State Rt 23, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lg 4 Bdrm, EIK, huge Liv Rm. Full unfinished Bsmt w/ interior access to main floor. Laundry facility on main floor. Being freshly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
7 MONDAMIN RD
7 Mondamin Road, Highland Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Cape style home in the Highland Lakes Section of Vernon Township. Upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, and carpeting.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 KING COLE RD
62 King Cole Road, Hamburg, NJ
Studio
$400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
......Garage Only...... Use For Storage....Comes with Parking Great Rental!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vernon Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Vernon Center area include New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Rutgers University-Newark, Drew University, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vernon Center from include Newark, Hackensack, Morristown, East Orange, and Clifton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Upper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJ