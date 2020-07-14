All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Bloomingdale

267 Union Ave · (224) 334-3479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-6314 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 005-5321 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 003-3221 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 006-6222 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 005-5213 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 005-5312 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Bloomingdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
These stunning Bloomingdale apartments are offered in one, two and three bedroom designs that feature thoughtful floor plans, gourmet kitchens and maintenance-free living. This fantastic new community includes unbeatable amenities like a resident clubhouse, a well-equipped fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, lush landscaped grounds and a barbecue and picnic area to enjoy with your family, friends and new neighbors. With these world-class features, excellent facilities and amazing on-site management, these apartments in Bloomingdale will bring you a life of luxury and comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $55/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street parking: $5/month; Reserved parking: $75/month; Garage: $200/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Bloomingdale have any available units?
Avalon Bloomingdale has 13 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Bloomingdale have?
Some of Avalon Bloomingdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Bloomingdale currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Bloomingdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Bloomingdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale offers parking.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale has a pool.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale have accessible units?
No, Avalon Bloomingdale does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Bloomingdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Bloomingdale has units with air conditioning.
