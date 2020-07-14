Avalon Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving smoke-free community

These stunning Bloomingdale apartments are offered in one, two and three bedroom designs that feature thoughtful floor plans, gourmet kitchens and maintenance-free living. This fantastic new community includes unbeatable amenities like a resident clubhouse, a well-equipped fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, lush landscaped grounds and a barbecue and picnic area to enjoy with your family, friends and new neighbors. With these world-class features, excellent facilities and amazing on-site management, these apartments in Bloomingdale will bring you a life of luxury and comfort.