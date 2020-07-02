All apartments in Oceanport
Find more places like 92 Gooseneck Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanport, NJ
/
92 Gooseneck Point Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

92 Gooseneck Point Road

92 Gooseneck Point Road · (732) 870-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ 07757
Oceanport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views! Large eat in kitchen has ss appliances, custom cabinetry & flows right into the dining, living area & the conservatory. Huge master suite offers large custom bath w/glass enclosed shower & double sinks. Extend your living space to the magnificent outdoors - Grand patio w/grill, In ground salt water pool, expansive landscaped grounds, bulkhead & dock. Bring your boat, fishing pole & crab nets (we'll provide the kayak & paddle boards) to this one of a kind waterfront home. Close to beach, shopping, restaurants & fast ferry to NYC plus train, bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have any available units?
92 Gooseneck Point Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have?
Some of 92 Gooseneck Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Gooseneck Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
92 Gooseneck Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Gooseneck Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 92 Gooseneck Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanport.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 92 Gooseneck Point Road offers parking.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Gooseneck Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 92 Gooseneck Point Road has a pool.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have accessible units?
No, 92 Gooseneck Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Gooseneck Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Gooseneck Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Gooseneck Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 92 Gooseneck Point Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJEatontown, NJLittle Silver, NJMonmouth Beach, NJWest Long Branch, NJRed Bank, NJRumson, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJOakhurst, NJHighlands, NJAsbury Park, NJOcean Grove, NJBradley Beach, NJNeptune City, NJPort Monmouth, NJBelmar, NJKeansburg, NJWest Belmar, NJSpring Lake, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity