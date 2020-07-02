92 Gooseneck Point Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views! Large eat in kitchen has ss appliances, custom cabinetry & flows right into the dining, living area & the conservatory. Huge master suite offers large custom bath w/glass enclosed shower & double sinks. Extend your living space to the magnificent outdoors - Grand patio w/grill, In ground salt water pool, expansive landscaped grounds, bulkhead & dock. Bring your boat, fishing pole & crab nets (we'll provide the kayak & paddle boards) to this one of a kind waterfront home. Close to beach, shopping, restaurants & fast ferry to NYC plus train, bus.