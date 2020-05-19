All apartments in Oceanport
Find more places like 33 Gooseneck Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanport, NJ
/
33 Gooseneck Point Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

33 Gooseneck Point Road

33 Goose Neck Point Road · (732) 229-3532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanport
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

33 Goose Neck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ 07757
Oceanport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Summer Rental! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from this stunning waterfront home on exclusive Gooseneck Point Road. Nestled on over 1 acre of property, this 6 BR, 4 full, and 2 half bath home boasts open floor plan and is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. Exquisite architectural detail throughout with high beamed ceilings, windows with panoramic views of the water, and built-in cabinetry. Walk outside to your own private oasis with custom landscaping, in-ground pool, and 150' long dock. Ideal location, close to train, bus, fast ferry to NYC, beautiful beaches, restaurants, and shopping. A must see! $50,000 a month. Available June 1- 30, July 1-31 & August 1-31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have any available units?
33 Gooseneck Point Road has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Gooseneck Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Gooseneck Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Gooseneck Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 33 Gooseneck Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanport.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 33 Gooseneck Point Road does offer parking.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Gooseneck Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 33 Gooseneck Point Road has a pool.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Gooseneck Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Gooseneck Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Gooseneck Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Gooseneck Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Gooseneck Point Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oceanport 1 BedroomsOceanport Apartments with Balcony
Oceanport Apartments with ParkingOceanport Dog Friendly Apartments
Oceanport Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJIselin, NJLido Beach, NYKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity