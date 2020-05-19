33 Gooseneck Point Road

Amenities

Summer Rental! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from this stunning waterfront home on exclusive Gooseneck Point Road. Nestled on over 1 acre of property, this 6 BR, 4 full, and 2 half bath home boasts open floor plan and is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. Exquisite architectural detail throughout with high beamed ceilings, windows with panoramic views of the water, and built-in cabinetry. Walk outside to your own private oasis with custom landscaping, in-ground pool, and 150' long dock. Ideal location, close to train, bus, fast ferry to NYC, beautiful beaches, restaurants, and shopping. A must see! $50,000 a month. Available June 1- 30, July 1-31 & August 1-31.