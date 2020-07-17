99 Cookman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright sunny open floor plan 2nd Floor TWO BEDROOM unit in a 3 family home. This wonderful apartment has a washer dryer, ceiling fans, a SUN PORCH, newer kitchen with SS appliances (NOTE: tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator). As the floors are wood and there are tenants on the 1st floor, we will require that area rugs be placed on the floors. This is an excellent rental opportunity. MUST have very good credit and rental history. Absolutely no smoking. Sorry but no pets.Owner occupied third floor.Owner pays all utilities.