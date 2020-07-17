All apartments in Ocean Grove
99 Cookman Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 PM

99 Cookman Avenue

99 Cookman Avenue · (732) 455-8188
Location

99 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright sunny open floor plan 2nd Floor TWO BEDROOM unit in a 3 family home. This wonderful apartment has a washer dryer, ceiling fans, a SUN PORCH, newer kitchen with SS appliances (NOTE: tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator). As the floors are wood and there are tenants on the 1st floor, we will require that area rugs be placed on the floors. This is an excellent rental opportunity. MUST have very good credit and rental history. Absolutely no smoking. Sorry but no pets.Owner occupied third floor.Owner pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Cookman Avenue have any available units?
99 Cookman Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Cookman Avenue have?
Some of 99 Cookman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Cookman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 Cookman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Cookman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 Cookman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 99 Cookman Avenue offers parking.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Cookman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue have a pool?
No, 99 Cookman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 Cookman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Cookman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Cookman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Cookman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
