98 Asbury Avenue

One of the finest homes in Ocean Grove can be yours for the Summer! Relax in this 3 bed 2 bath classic Ocean Grove Victorian. Big front porch, formal dining and sitting rooms, comfortable den, and eat in kitchen. This home is meticulously decorated and cared for, it has even been the number one home on Ocean Groves Victorian Homes tours. Property is Located across the street from the footbridge that leads to the Asbury Park downtown, and under a half mile to the beach. Washer/dryer in basement. Landlord will provide two season OG beach passes and two bikes. No pets, no smoking. Rates are May 23-June 30: $7000.00---July 1-July 31-$8000.00---August 1- Sept 7-$9000.00 or May 23-Sept 7 for $20,000.00. Occupancy strictly limited to 4 tenants at one time.