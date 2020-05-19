All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

98 Asbury Avenue

98 Asbury Avenue · (732) 897-9200
Location

98 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
One of the finest homes in Ocean Grove can be yours for the Summer! Relax in this 3 bed 2 bath classic Ocean Grove Victorian. Big front porch, formal dining and sitting rooms, comfortable den, and eat in kitchen. This home is meticulously decorated and cared for, it has even been the number one home on Ocean Groves Victorian Homes tours. Property is Located across the street from the footbridge that leads to the Asbury Park downtown, and under a half mile to the beach. Washer/dryer in basement. Landlord will provide two season OG beach passes and two bikes. No pets, no smoking. Rates are May 23-June 30: $7000.00---July 1-July 31-$8000.00---August 1- Sept 7-$9000.00 or May 23-Sept 7 for $20,000.00. Occupancy strictly limited to 4 tenants at one time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Asbury Avenue have any available units?
98 Asbury Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 98 Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Asbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98 Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Asbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Asbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 98 Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Asbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Asbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Asbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Ocean Grove 1 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

