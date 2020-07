Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom house available for WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL This stunning home has been completely transformed. Walk up to the inviting front porch with comfy seating perfect for morning coffee. Enter into a stylish seating area and fun little nook great for playing games or coloring. Open concept living/ dining and kitchen with ample room for everyone to gather for Summer meals. State of the art kitchen makes cooking in the summer fun. First floor laundry and full bath great for showering off after a long day at the beach. Second floor boasts 3 Nice sized bedrooms and two full baths ,one being an oversized master bath. Second floor porch off of bedroom is perfect for evening cocktails. Additional bedroom on third floor with full bath is a kids paradise!! Close to Beach