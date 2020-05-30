All apartments in Ocean Grove
85 Mount Zion Way
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:24 AM

85 Mount Zion Way

85 Mount Zion Way · (732) 682-6483
Location

85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 2 SUMMER · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance. Fully renovated in 2018 with stylish decor, This unit is available for full MONTH or longer starting Aug 9. Less than 2 blocks from the footbridge to hip and lively Asbury Park and approx 5 blocks from quiet Ocean Grove Beach, you can enjoy both worlds this Summer! The Bedroom has a queen bed, comfy living room with SMART TV and Internet, plus updated kitchenette and bedroom give you everything you need plus Central Air! $4200 for one month starting Aug 9. month. Owners will consider a quiet dog for an additional fee. Sorry no cats. $500 security and $100 cleaning fee apply. No smoking or candles. BOOKED June 21 - Aug 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Mount Zion Way have any available units?
85 Mount Zion Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Mount Zion Way have?
Some of 85 Mount Zion Way's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Mount Zion Way currently offering any rent specials?
85 Mount Zion Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Mount Zion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Mount Zion Way is pet friendly.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way offer parking?
Yes, 85 Mount Zion Way does offer parking.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Mount Zion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way have a pool?
No, 85 Mount Zion Way does not have a pool.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way have accessible units?
No, 85 Mount Zion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Mount Zion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Mount Zion Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Mount Zion Way has units with air conditioning.
