85 Mount Zion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance. Fully renovated in 2018 with stylish decor, This unit is available for full MONTH or longer starting Aug 9. Less than 2 blocks from the footbridge to hip and lively Asbury Park and approx 5 blocks from quiet Ocean Grove Beach, you can enjoy both worlds this Summer! The Bedroom has a queen bed, comfy living room with SMART TV and Internet, plus updated kitchenette and bedroom give you everything you need plus Central Air! $4200 for one month starting Aug 9. month. Owners will consider a quiet dog for an additional fee. Sorry no cats. $500 security and $100 cleaning fee apply. No smoking or candles. BOOKED June 21 - Aug 9.