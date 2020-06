Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL JUNE 15 FOR 9950. THEN SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Totally adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage available for weekly summer rental. This sweet home offers a first floor bedroom with attached bathroom, living room open to dining room and updated kitchen on the first floor. Two additional good sized bedrooms on second floor with vaulted ceilings plus another full bath. Large side yard with grill perfect for chillin out on a warm summer nights Pet friendly Comes with 4 beach badges