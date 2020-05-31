32 Main Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen. Come take a look at this great annual rental on the SECOND beach block in the picturesque town of Ocean Grove. This home has the perfect location and is only minutes to the award winning beach, shops and restaurants and the excitement of red hot Asbury Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, 3BR, 2 full baths, washer and dryer and an updated kitchen are just a few of the many attractive features of this great home. Available for July 1st move in and owners are requesting a minimum credit score of close to 700 for all tenants responsible for paying the rent. No smoking or vaping and no pets.