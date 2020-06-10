31 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking bbq/grill microwave internet access

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

SUMMER MONTHLY - Enjoy this comfortable first floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment this Summer in one of the best locations in Ocean Grove. Just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk plus 1 block to the footbridge to Asbury Park. Bring your friendly dog and enjoy the shared gated front porch. Spacious living room with convertible sofa, recliner chair, and bistro table/chairs, queen size bed, lots of closet space, fully stocked kitchen and bathroom with tub/shower. SMART TV with cable and wifi. Beach chairs & Asbury Park badges provided (OG if available). Shared bikes and use of BBQ grill. Available monthly $4500mo for July,Aug or Sept. $500 sec dep and $100 cleaning fee. No smoking or vaping anywhere on property. BOOKED NOW til JUNE 20.