All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 31 Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
31 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

31 Atlantic Avenue

31 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

31 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SUMMER MONTHLY - Enjoy this comfortable first floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment this Summer in one of the best locations in Ocean Grove. Just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk plus 1 block to the footbridge to Asbury Park. Bring your friendly dog and enjoy the shared gated front porch. Spacious living room with convertible sofa, recliner chair, and bistro table/chairs, queen size bed, lots of closet space, fully stocked kitchen and bathroom with tub/shower. SMART TV with cable and wifi. Beach chairs & Asbury Park badges provided (OG if available). Shared bikes and use of BBQ grill. Available monthly $4500mo for July,Aug or Sept. $500 sec dep and $100 cleaning fee. No smoking or vaping anywhere on property. BOOKED NOW til JUNE 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
31 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Grove, NJ.
What amenities does 31 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 31 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College