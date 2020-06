Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck. Includes basic cable and Wi-Fi. They don't come any cuter than this!!