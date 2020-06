Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in. Flat screen TVs are included! Two bathrooms have been completely renovated. Circular driveway in the front can accommodate at least 5 cars and provide easy access to get in and out. Two living rooms and access to a large back deck.