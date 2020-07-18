7900 River Rd 709

Amenities

Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725



*No Broker Fee



*$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit)



Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts. for rent provide a unique urban living experience that is one-of-a-kind anywhere on the Gold Coast of the Northern New Jersey tip so connected to Manhattan.



Half Moon Harbour offers a vast array of amenities which include a resort style outdoor pool with sun chairs and beautiful scenery as well as a fully equipped fitness facility that residents and their guests can enjoy. 24/7 concierge is on call at all times keeping the building secure as well as notifying residents regarding any package they may receive efficiently. The expansive lounge is a great place for residents to enjoy each others company and network and build strong relationships.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294725

