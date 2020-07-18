All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7900 River Rd 709

7900 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725

*No Broker Fee

*$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit)

Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts. for rent provide a unique urban living experience that is one-of-a-kind anywhere on the Gold Coast of the Northern New Jersey tip so connected to Manhattan.

Half Moon Harbour offers a vast array of amenities which include a resort style outdoor pool with sun chairs and beautiful scenery as well as a fully equipped fitness facility that residents and their guests can enjoy. 24/7 concierge is on call at all times keeping the building secure as well as notifying residents regarding any package they may receive efficiently. The expansive lounge is a great place for residents to enjoy each others company and network and build strong relationships.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294725
Property Id 294725

(RLNE5893779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 River Rd 709 have any available units?
7900 River Rd 709 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 7900 River Rd 709 have?
Some of 7900 River Rd 709's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 River Rd 709 currently offering any rent specials?
7900 River Rd 709 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 River Rd 709 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 River Rd 709 is pet friendly.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 offer parking?
No, 7900 River Rd 709 does not offer parking.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 River Rd 709 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 have a pool?
Yes, 7900 River Rd 709 has a pool.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 have accessible units?
No, 7900 River Rd 709 does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 River Rd 709 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7900 River Rd 709 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7900 River Rd 709 does not have units with air conditioning.
