Home
/
Wharton, NJ
/
54 N MAIN ST
Last updated April 10 2020 at 4:44 PM

54 N MAIN ST

54 North Main Street · (862) 277-0366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J. Consisting of one and two bedroom floorplans, all residences at Port Oram Village will have a washer/dryer, Whirlpool SS appliances including a dishwasher. There will be a conference/lounge area available to reserve for your next gathering and an elevator located in the main lobby. Less than a three miles from Dover's NJ Transit station and close proximity to major highways I80, Rt 46, and Rt 15, Port Oram Village is an ideal address for commuters. Surrounded by eateries, shopping centers, entertainment, and beautiful parks, the residences at Port Oram Village truly leave nothing to be desired. Covered Parking and Storage Lockers Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 N MAIN ST have any available units?
54 N MAIN ST has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 N MAIN ST have?
Some of 54 N MAIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 N MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
54 N MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 N MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 54 N MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wharton.
Does 54 N MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 54 N MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 54 N MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 N MAIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 N MAIN ST have a pool?
Yes, 54 N MAIN ST has a pool.
Does 54 N MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 54 N MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 54 N MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 N MAIN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 N MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 N MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
