54 N MAIN ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool lobby

Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J. Consisting of one and two bedroom floorplans, all residences at Port Oram Village will have a washer/dryer, Whirlpool SS appliances including a dishwasher. There will be a conference/lounge area available to reserve for your next gathering and an elevator located in the main lobby. Less than a three miles from Dover's NJ Transit station and close proximity to major highways I80, Rt 46, and Rt 15, Port Oram Village is an ideal address for commuters. Surrounded by eateries, shopping centers, entertainment, and beautiful parks, the residences at Port Oram Village truly leave nothing to be desired. Covered Parking and Storage Lockers Available.