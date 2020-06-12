/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 5 miles of Wharton
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
27 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
156 US HWY 46
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment in convenient location. Features include updated kitchen, separate dining area, 2 spacious bedrooms, new flooring, brand new bathroom, freshly painted. Coin-op laundry on premises and bike room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful updated second floor unit mostly furnished is ready for immediate occupancy! This move in condition spacious 2 bedroom unit shows extremely well. Newer kitchen has granite floor and counter tops,tile backsplash,ss appliances, ceiling fan.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
24 WOODLAWN TER
24 Woodlawn Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
798 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET ST. 2 BEDROOMS +DEN/OFFICE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED DECK OFF KITCHEN. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
4 Summer Avenue, Dover, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
First fllor apartment on a 2 family dwelling in a great area mostly renovated. Level back yard, parking for 3 cars and much more . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Wharton
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
