2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ
Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
34 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Manor
322 Richard Mine Rd, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
WELL KEPT 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR, FEATURING EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UPDATED BATHROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS and 1 CAR GARAGE. CONDO IS IN A VERY PRIVATE LOCATION WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT A
60 West Shawnee Trail, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated lakefront 2 bedroom apartment on beautiful Lake Shawnee. This beautiful modern apartment was just completely remodeled in 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 KOCLAS DR
21 Koclas Drive, Netcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom Apartment for Rent on Lake Musconetcong. Beautiful Lake Views! Large Back Yard and Patio. Basement for Storage. Washer and Dryer Hook Up. Close to Downtown Netcong. Easy access to Route 46 and I-80. Immediate Occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Hopatcong
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
21 Ben Franklin Drive, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 ACADEMY ST
19 Academy Street, Rockaway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
NICE 2 BEDROOM 1ST FLOOR UNIT. HARDWOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. ALL TENANTS SUBJECT TO NTN CREDIT SCREENING, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION. SORRY NO PETS
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5271 BERKSHIRE VALLEY RD
5271 Berkshire Valley Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Awesome - well kept - 2 bedroom home with good size rooms and nicely updated kitchen, baths, hard wood floors, 1st floor laundry and central air. A Must See!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
156 US HWY 46
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment in convenient location. Features include updated kitchen, separate dining area, 2 spacious bedrooms, new flooring, brand new bathroom, freshly painted. Coin-op laundry on premises and bike room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
