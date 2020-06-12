/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
This unit is currently being remodeled and will be ready to be occupied January 1st, 2020.
2 WINTER PARK DR UNIT 4
2 Winter Park Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
Spacious condo with beautiful mountain views Ski in Ski out right on Garden State slope in desirable Great Gorge Village. Master BR on First level and large loft BR. Plenty of closets and storage. Kitchen with dishwasher and full appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.
251 WISCASSET RD
251 Wiscasset Road, Highland Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1000 sqft
Association fee for lake for tenants is $300 plus $10 per person per year.
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Center
114 Route 284
114 New York Highway 284, Unionville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Cute well maintained 2 bedroom unit in a two family home. Large fenced yard for playtime this unit has washer and dryer, private patio and side entry facing the back yard.
180 LAKESHORE DR
180 Lake Shore Dr, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute as a Button! 2 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted and renovated!
11 MABIE ST
11 Mabie Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
GREAT RENTAL, EASY TO SHOW. CLEAN, FRESH PAINT. tenant PAYS SEWER AND WATER.
79 CLARK RD
79 Clark Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Totally Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage.Cottage sits on main property. Landlord takes care of Grounds. Tenants have use of In-Ground pool. All Utilies are electric. Beautiful yard. Available for Occupancy June 1st 2020.
82 Fairview Dr
82 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 Bedroom Home In Upper Greenwood Lake Ready To Go! Renovated in 2004! Open Living/Dining Room w/ Plush Carpeting! Kitchen w/ Plenty Of Cabinet & Counter Space! Close To School & State Park!
7220 Richmond Rd
7220 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet Plus A Second Bedroom With Closet! Full Hall Bath With Walk-In Shower & New Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! 3 Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald
178 ROUTE 628
178 County Road 628, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Bright and sunny two bedroom, two floor unit in country setting is available immediately. This end-unit apartment set in a three family home, includes an eat-in kitchen w/ceramic tile and neutral carpeting throughout.
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!
263 Lakeside Rd
263 Lakeside Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely First Floor Apartment With Lots Of Space & Greenwood Lake Views! Nice Size Living Room, Dining Room or Den, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath! Access To Backyard & Private Patio! All Utilities Included!
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
