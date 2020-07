Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard dog park internet access

Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.



LEASING SPECIAL: $500 RENTAL CREDIT IF YOU MOVE INB BY JULY 31ST. *



*Prices, Rental Incentives, Features and Services are subject to change without prior notice.



VIRTUAL TOURS



Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination. The Waverly at Neptune boasts stylishly designed 1 & 2 bedroom residences, an enviable collection of clubhouse amenities, and a prime location just minutes away from the NJ Parkway and Premium Jersey Shore Shopping Outlets.