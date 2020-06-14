/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM
80 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune City
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Newark Avenue
611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
151 Stockton Avenue
151 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
recently renovated one bedroom apartment, landlord provides gas HW heat, water, sewer, common area electric, off street parking, bike rack, garbage collection, recycle, laundry room.Sorry - no dogs!
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
109 2nd Avenue
109 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF SYLVAN LAKE. BRAND NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. LARGE CLOSETS. COIN-OPERTATED LAUNDRY ON PREMISE. PARKING ON FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. 5 SPACES AND 11 UNITS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
310 5th Avenue
310 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Enjoy a memorable Summer down the shore in this darling cottage by the sea.
Results within 5 miles of Neptune City
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
Here's your chance to enjoy the last 7+ weeks of the summer in this quaint beach house, July 15th-September 7th. Less than 3 blocks to the beach. Hang out on your front porch or relax in the private back yard.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
Similar Pages
Neptune City 1 BedroomsNeptune City 2 BedroomsNeptune City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeptune City 3 BedroomsNeptune City Apartments with Balcony
Neptune City Apartments with GarageNeptune City Apartments with GymNeptune City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeptune City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJ