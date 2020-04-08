All apartments in Morristown
9 FRANKLIN PL
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:23 PM

9 FRANKLIN PL

9 Franklin Place · (973) 994-9009
Location

9 Franklin Place, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available. Beautiful apartment in an updated turn of the century three family home. 1st floor is an open Living room & dining area, Kitchen, Laundry room & walk out to a private deck. Kitchen has an oven with a cook top, plenty of cabinet space & counter-tops for preparing meals. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom & full bath. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms & the other full bath. Just 2 blocks from Morristown Medical center and one block from Ford Ave Park. 3 assigned parking spots in the lot behind the house. No pets, NTN required, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have any available units?
9 FRANKLIN PL has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 FRANKLIN PL have?
Some of 9 FRANKLIN PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 FRANKLIN PL currently offering any rent specials?
9 FRANKLIN PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 FRANKLIN PL pet-friendly?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morristown.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL offer parking?
Yes, 9 FRANKLIN PL does offer parking.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have a pool?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL does not have a pool.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have accessible units?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 FRANKLIN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 FRANKLIN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
