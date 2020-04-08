9 FRANKLIN PL

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available. Beautiful apartment in an updated turn of the century three family home. 1st floor is an open Living room & dining area, Kitchen, Laundry room & walk out to a private deck. Kitchen has an oven with a cook top, plenty of cabinet space & counter-tops for preparing meals. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom & full bath. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms & the other full bath. Just 2 blocks from Morristown Medical center and one block from Ford Ave Park. 3 assigned parking spots in the lot behind the house. No pets, NTN required, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.