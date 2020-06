7 PROSPECT ST 809

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking media room

Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building. Close to "The Green" Close to train! Top Floor! Expanded living room area, extra large California walk-in closet in bedroom & steam W/D in unit. Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned on-site parking space. Gym in building. Close to "The Green" in vibrant downtown Morristown! Restaurants, theatre, shopping, train to NYC are all minutes away. NO PETS! Close to train! Tenant pay + 25.00 per month for appliance insured Owner pays utilities tenant reimburse landlord