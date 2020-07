Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculate quality renovated ultra modern move in condition ground floor end unit. Stunning kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors. Great open floor plan with 9' ceilings and recessed lighting. Washer /dryer in unit. Nice kitchen with SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Master bedroom has a beautiful bath and two closets. Generous size second bedroom has a walk in closet. Living room has a slider to a covered deck. Excellent opportunity to live close to the center of Morristown , train station, restaurants, and shopping. Updated HVAC systems. Storage bin in basement. Plenty of parking with one spot covered first come first serve. No pets. Must have tenant sign Covid 19 addendum and return to me before showing.