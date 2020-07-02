558 MAIN ST LAND

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel playground bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances. New carpets in all of second floor, freshly painted throughout and new attic insulation installed. Full Basement, front porch, rear deck in a fenced in level yard, great for entertaining. Close to lake & playground. No Smoking Policy! NTN Process, Rental application, credit check, income verification, previous landlord info. needed, previous 2 yrs w-2's or 1040 forms, references required.