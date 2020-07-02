All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 558 MAIN ST LAND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
558 MAIN ST LAND
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:11 PM

558 MAIN ST LAND

558 Main St · (973) 575-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

558 Main St, Morris County, NJ 07850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
playground
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances. New carpets in all of second floor, freshly painted throughout and new attic insulation installed. Full Basement, front porch, rear deck in a fenced in level yard, great for entertaining. Close to lake & playground. No Smoking Policy! NTN Process, Rental application, credit check, income verification, previous landlord info. needed, previous 2 yrs w-2's or 1040 forms, references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have any available units?
558 MAIN ST LAND has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 558 MAIN ST LAND have?
Some of 558 MAIN ST LAND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 MAIN ST LAND currently offering any rent specials?
558 MAIN ST LAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 MAIN ST LAND pet-friendly?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND offer parking?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not offer parking.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have a pool?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not have a pool.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have accessible units?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not have accessible units.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 MAIN ST LAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 MAIN ST LAND does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 558 MAIN ST LAND?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl
Chatham, NJ 07928
Modera 55
55 Prospect St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr
Florham Park, NJ 07932
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village
Succasunna, NJ 07836
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity