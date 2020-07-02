All apartments in Morris County
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

51 MOUNTAIN AVE

51 Mountain Avenue · (732) 727-2285
Location

51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ 07928
Chatham

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths. Magnificent kitchen w/top of the line SS appl, marble island & breakfast area. It opens to a beautiful spacious family RM with custom built-ins. Generously sized DR,LR, BR, & office on 1st flr. A spa-like master suite has a sitting RM, luxurious bath and 2 walk-in California closets. 3 additional BRS with walk-in closets & dressers. Laundry RM on 2nd flr. The stunning pool, stone patio, leveled lawn create a perfect entertaining space. Finished walkout basement w/ 8-seat home theater, BR, full bath, mud room, rec RM, and 3 over-sized garages. Chatham has top ranking schools & offers an easy commute to NYC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have any available units?
51 MOUNTAIN AVE has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have?
Some of 51 MOUNTAIN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 MOUNTAIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
51 MOUNTAIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 MOUNTAIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE offers parking.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE has a pool.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
