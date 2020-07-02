51 MOUNTAIN AVE

Amenities

This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths. Magnificent kitchen w/top of the line SS appl, marble island & breakfast area. It opens to a beautiful spacious family RM with custom built-ins. Generously sized DR,LR, BR, & office on 1st flr. A spa-like master suite has a sitting RM, luxurious bath and 2 walk-in California closets. 3 additional BRS with walk-in closets & dressers. Laundry RM on 2nd flr. The stunning pool, stone patio, leveled lawn create a perfect entertaining space. Finished walkout basement w/ 8-seat home theater, BR, full bath, mud room, rec RM, and 3 over-sized garages. Chatham has top ranking schools & offers an easy commute to NYC