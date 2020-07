Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated one bedroom condo close close to everything in Township Village. Do not miss this great opportunity to live in this amazing location only minutes from downtown Morristown, Madison, and the Mid-town direct train. With an updated kitchen featuring granite counters newer appliances and tile backsplash this unit is a can't miss. The bathroom has been updated to included a new tile shower and vanity and the homes bedroom has a large walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Landlord also pays for heat and hot water.