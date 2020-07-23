All apartments in Morris County
Last updated July 20 2020 at 4:03 AM

18 PIERSONS HILL RD

18 Piersons Hill Road · (973) 625-0450
Location

18 Piersons Hill Road, Morris County, NJ 07869

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath colonial sitting on 3+ acre of property! Great location for commute, Minutes from US RT 10. Newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-In closet, recessed lighting, and Ductless remote control split units. Detached garage, Full Basement, Hot Tub, Well Water, Septic. Ample recreational space in the backyard! Tenant pays all utilities ( Electric+Gas). Great schools, Community has a lot to offer such as parks, trails, shopping and much more. Tenant responsible for the real estate fee of one month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have any available units?
18 PIERSONS HILL RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have?
Some of 18 PIERSONS HILL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 PIERSONS HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
18 PIERSONS HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 PIERSONS HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD offers parking.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have a pool?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 PIERSONS HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 PIERSONS HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
