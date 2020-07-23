18 PIERSONS HILL RD

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath colonial sitting on 3+ acre of property! Great location for commute, Minutes from US RT 10. Newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-In closet, recessed lighting, and Ductless remote control split units. Detached garage, Full Basement, Hot Tub, Well Water, Septic. Ample recreational space in the backyard! Tenant pays all utilities ( Electric+Gas). Great schools, Community has a lot to offer such as parks, trails, shopping and much more. Tenant responsible for the real estate fee of one month.