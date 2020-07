Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

''Crowd Pleaser'' is exactly what this home is about Family & Friends. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, full basement with theater room and 2 car garage. Ideally located, this home is convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and beach. Nearby highways such as Routes 18 and the Garden State Parkway allow for easy commuting to points statewide.Looking for a special home located in Wayside and good school system? Please consider 35 Maidenstone Ct.