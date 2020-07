Amenities

Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet. Convenient to ferry and train to NYC. Close to beautiful Jersey beaches. No pets or smokers!