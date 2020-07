Amenities

media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities media room

SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river. This unique custom English Tutor exudes all the old world charm of yesterday with all of today's modern luxuries. Fully furnished. Media Room with theater chairs to relax and enjoy your favorite movies. The view and grounds are spectacular. Live in luxury and enjoy the Jersey Shore.