Wonderful WINTER FURNISHED RENTAL with Gorgeous Water Views and Stunning Western View Sunsets. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Enjoy all the decks and porches. Walk to the beach, town and school. Available Sept 15 2020 to May 15 2021. There will be a $200 cleaning fee due at the end of lease term. This is a Great Winter Rental! Call today! Note: 6th bedroom, garage, and linens are NOT included in the rental.