Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this. Leave your car in the driveway or NYC ferry ride to uber to this fabulous gem of a town. Ride bikes or walk to stores, restaurants, beaches, and Saturday farmer's market. Nothing like the small town feel of Monmouth Beach to create lifetime family memories. One block to Little Mon Beach & Pool Club with guaranteed beach access.