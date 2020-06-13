15 Meredith Court

Amenities

Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Master suite features high ceilings with skylight, and a beautifully renovated bathroom with marble vanity and floor, and a glass enclosed shower. The outdoor living space includes a front porch and large deck, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Close to all, beaches, town center, shopping, and restaurants! Easy commute to NYC by train, bus, car or high speed ferry. Available September 1, 2020. A must see, call today!