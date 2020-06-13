All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

15 Meredith Court

15 Meredith Court · (732) 229-3532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Master suite features high ceilings with skylight, and a beautifully renovated bathroom with marble vanity and floor, and a glass enclosed shower. The outdoor living space includes a front porch and large deck, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Close to all, beaches, town center, shopping, and restaurants! Easy commute to NYC by train, bus, car or high speed ferry. Available September 1, 2020. A must see, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Meredith Court have any available units?
15 Meredith Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Meredith Court have?
Some of 15 Meredith Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Meredith Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Meredith Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Meredith Court pet-friendly?
No, 15 Meredith Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 15 Meredith Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Meredith Court does offer parking.
Does 15 Meredith Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Meredith Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Meredith Court have a pool?
No, 15 Meredith Court does not have a pool.
Does 15 Meredith Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Meredith Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Meredith Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Meredith Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Meredith Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Meredith Court does not have units with air conditioning.
