Monmouth Beach, NJ
15 Griffin Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:45 AM

15 Griffin Street

(732) 229-3532
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2416 sqft

Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August. Renovated 4-5 bdr home, fully-furnished with beautiful light gray hardwood floors and a peaceful coastal environment. 2 bdrs offer a balcony with water views for morning and evening Summer Breezes. Front porch and back deck for quiet enjoyment or entertaining. This home includes an outdoor shower after a day at the beach. Your vacation includes passes to Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavillion. This home is walking distance to the beach, town center, and tennis courts. No Pets or Smoking.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 15 Griffin Street have any available units?
15 Griffin Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Griffin Street have?
Some of 15 Griffin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Griffin Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Griffin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Griffin Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Griffin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 15 Griffin Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Griffin Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Griffin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Griffin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Griffin Street have a pool?
No, 15 Griffin Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Griffin Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Griffin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Griffin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Griffin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Griffin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Griffin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
