15 Griffin Street

Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August. Renovated 4-5 bdr home, fully-furnished with beautiful light gray hardwood floors and a peaceful coastal environment. 2 bdrs offer a balcony with water views for morning and evening Summer Breezes. Front porch and back deck for quiet enjoyment or entertaining. This home includes an outdoor shower after a day at the beach. Your vacation includes passes to Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavillion. This home is walking distance to the beach, town center, and tennis courts. No Pets or Smoking.