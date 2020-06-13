All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:01 AM

141 Wharfside Drive

141 Wharfside Drive · (201) 951-7036
Location

141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental. Enjoy all that this lower level unit has to offer- marina with river access, ocean within a couple blocks, close to cute towns of Monmouth Beach& Sea Bright and close to NYC ferry! This unit is A plus with beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, bright sunny light, updated kitchen with white cabinets & quartz countertop. Great sized deep closets for storage and lovely deck with adorable landscaping in front to complete this oasis. Easy to maintain and beautiful unit with great amenities like pool (closed for covid), dock access to the river, picnic area and nice grounds.Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Wharfside Drive have any available units?
141 Wharfside Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Wharfside Drive have?
Some of 141 Wharfside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Wharfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Wharfside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Wharfside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Wharfside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive offer parking?
No, 141 Wharfside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Wharfside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 141 Wharfside Drive has a pool.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Wharfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Wharfside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Wharfside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Wharfside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
