141 Wharfside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental. Enjoy all that this lower level unit has to offer- marina with river access, ocean within a couple blocks, close to cute towns of Monmouth Beach& Sea Bright and close to NYC ferry! This unit is A plus with beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, bright sunny light, updated kitchen with white cabinets & quartz countertop. Great sized deep closets for storage and lovely deck with adorable landscaping in front to complete this oasis. Easy to maintain and beautiful unit with great amenities like pool (closed for covid), dock access to the river, picnic area and nice grounds.Pets on case by case basis.