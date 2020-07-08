All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:03 PM

6508 Shadow Oaks Court

6508 Shadow Oaks Ct · (732) 829-3424
Location

6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ 08852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped. Minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1. Olympic size pool, tennis, clubhouse and fitness facility. Every unit has Private entrance and patio/balcony. There is an open big Loft on 3rd level. $1675 - $1695 for standard; $1825-$1845 for upgraded. Extra Fee for 6 Month Lease. Full-size washer and dryer for added convenience, as well as separate heating and air conditioning controls.Standard Apartment Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Efficient Appliances, Full-size Washer & Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Separate Heating and Air Conditioning Controls, Under the Counter Dishwasher.
Upgraded apartments consist: Upgraded Cabinets, counter-tops, upgraded appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, vinyl plank floors, beige carpet in bedroom and stairs, upgraded bathroom vanity and bathroom tiles.
PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE OF MODEL APARTMENTS, APARTMENTS ARE UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have any available units?
6508 Shadow Oaks Court has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have?
Some of 6508 Shadow Oaks Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Shadow Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Shadow Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Shadow Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have a pool?
Yes, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court has a pool.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Shadow Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6508 Shadow Oaks Court has units with air conditioning.
