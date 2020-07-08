6508 Shadow Oaks Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped. Minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1. Olympic size pool, tennis, clubhouse and fitness facility. Every unit has Private entrance and patio/balcony. There is an open big Loft on 3rd level. $1675 - $1695 for standard; $1825-$1845 for upgraded. Extra Fee for 6 Month Lease. Full-size washer and dryer for added convenience, as well as separate heating and air conditioning controls.Standard Apartment Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Efficient Appliances, Full-size Washer & Dryer, Patio/Balcony, Separate Heating and Air Conditioning Controls, Under the Counter Dishwasher.

Upgraded apartments consist: Upgraded Cabinets, counter-tops, upgraded appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, vinyl plank floors, beige carpet in bedroom and stairs, upgraded bathroom vanity and bathroom tiles.

PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE OF MODEL APARTMENTS, APARTMENTS ARE UNFURNISHED.