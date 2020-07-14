612 Waterford - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside.

Furniture include Sofa, center table, TV, Dining table Dining Chairs. Queen size bed, dresser, mirror in Master bedroom, two full-size beds, dresser in the Second bedroom, Office table, chair, wireless router with high-speed internet.



Also available as unfurnished also. Please ask or email for details



Updated condo in the highly desirable Waterford Complex in Edison, NJ.



Safe and family oriented community.



Central Air with Washer and Dryer inside.



Unlimited parking



Club house with swimming pool



The school bus comes inside the community



Walmart, Costco Target closeby



Metuchen train station and Edison train station closeby