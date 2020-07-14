612 Waterford - 1

Amenities
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside.
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community.
PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT. THE ONLY PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED CONDO IN WATERFORD.
Furniture include Sofa, center table, TV, Dining table Dining Chairs. Queen size bed, dresser, mirror in Master bedroom, two full-size beds, dresser in the Second bedroom, Office table, chair, wireless router with high-speed internet.
Also available as unfurnished also. Please ask or email for details
Updated condo in the highly desirable Waterford Complex in Edison, NJ.
Safe and family oriented community.
Central Air with Washer and Dryer inside.
Unlimited parking
Club house with swimming pool
The school bus comes inside the community
Walmart, Costco Target closeby
Metuchen train station and Edison train station closeby