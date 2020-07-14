All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:44 AM

612 Waterford - 1

612 Waterford Dr · (908) 720-2889
Location

612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ 08817
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside.
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community.

PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT. THE ONLY PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED CONDO IN WATERFORD.

Furniture include Sofa, center table, TV, Dining table Dining Chairs. Queen size bed, dresser, mirror in Master bedroom, two full-size beds, dresser in the Second bedroom, Office table, chair, wireless router with high-speed internet.

Also available as unfurnished also. Please ask or email for details

Updated condo in the highly desirable Waterford Complex in Edison, NJ.

Safe and family oriented community.

Central Air with Washer and Dryer inside.

Unlimited parking

Club house with swimming pool

The school bus comes inside the community

Walmart, Costco Target closeby

Metuchen train station and Edison train station closeby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Waterford - 1 have any available units?
612 Waterford - 1 has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Waterford - 1 have?
Some of 612 Waterford - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Waterford - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Waterford - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Waterford - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Waterford - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 612 Waterford - 1 offers parking.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Waterford - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 612 Waterford - 1 has a pool.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 have accessible units?
No, 612 Waterford - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Waterford - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Waterford - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Waterford - 1 has units with air conditioning.
