Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Sherwood Court

61 Rubin St · (786) 629-1029
Location

61 Rubin St, South River, NJ 08882

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherwood Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Sherwood Court offers spacious one bedroom apartments in a beautiful residential neighborhood. Conveniently located just minutes from Route 18 and the New Jersey Turnpike, Sherwood Court is just a short distance from supermarkets and shopping centers. We offer super affordable prices with heat and hot water and on-site parking included.

Once you visit, you will want to make Sherwood Court your new apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 applicaiton fee per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 40lbs. Certain breed restrictions apply.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Domestic indoor only
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherwood Court have any available units?
Sherwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South River, NJ.
What amenities does Sherwood Court have?
Some of Sherwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
Sherwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherwood Court is pet friendly.
Does Sherwood Court offer parking?
Yes, Sherwood Court offers parking.
Does Sherwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sherwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherwood Court have a pool?
No, Sherwood Court does not have a pool.
Does Sherwood Court have accessible units?
No, Sherwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does Sherwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Sherwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sherwood Court has units with air conditioning.
