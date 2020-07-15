Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Sherwood Court offers spacious one bedroom apartments in a beautiful residential neighborhood. Conveniently located just minutes from Route 18 and the New Jersey Turnpike, Sherwood Court is just a short distance from supermarkets and shopping centers. We offer super affordable prices with heat and hot water and on-site parking included.



Once you visit, you will want to make Sherwood Court your new apartment community.