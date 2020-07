Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287.

•Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio.

•Monthly rent is $1295.00 (water and heating gas included)

•Beautiful swimming pool and laundry facilities on site.

Applications can be picked up at the property management office located at 25 York Drive (behind the pool).

Contact Info:

SJC Corporation

25 York Drive

Edison, NJ 08817.