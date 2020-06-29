All apartments in Middlesex County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 AM

4104 Falston Circle

4104 Falston Circle · (732) 254-6700
Location

4104 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ 08857

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4104 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.Tranquility abounds at this enclave of 10 three story elevator buildings, each with its own lounge and library. Recent upgrades to the unit include HVAC,A/C, HWH, oven and LR/DR carpeting. Available NOW! Move in and enjoy the newly decorated clubhouse with its gym and entertainment facilities. Close to bus to NYC and highways to the Jersey shore and Newark airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Falston Circle have any available units?
4104 Falston Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4104 Falston Circle have?
Some of 4104 Falston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Falston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Falston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Falston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Falston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 4104 Falston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Falston Circle offers parking.
Does 4104 Falston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Falston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Falston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Falston Circle has a pool.
Does 4104 Falston Circle have accessible units?
No, 4104 Falston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Falston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Falston Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Falston Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4104 Falston Circle has units with air conditioning.
