4104 Falston Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.Tranquility abounds at this enclave of 10 three story elevator buildings, each with its own lounge and library. Recent upgrades to the unit include HVAC,A/C, HWH, oven and LR/DR carpeting. Available NOW! Move in and enjoy the newly decorated clubhouse with its gym and entertainment facilities. Close to bus to NYC and highways to the Jersey shore and Newark airport.