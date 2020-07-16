40 Freeman St 2B.

Amenities

1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107



North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street. On the 2nd floor of a large Multi-family setting with a large back yard. Well maintained all brick complex, hardwood floors, spacious and clean with private entrance. The apartment includes a living Rm/ kitchen/ Eat-in Kitchen combo, 1 Bedroom and 1 full bath. The rent amount includes all utilities - Electric, Gas, Water, Hot Water, Heat, and Air Conditioning. Appliances include laundry (washer/dryer), Refrigerator, and Stove/oven.



Must see to appreciate the quality, openness, quietness, and privacy. There is private parking area for 4 cars and access to the private backyard. Excellent location, close to shopping center, and major highways. Easy access to Route 1, 9, 287, Parkway, and NJ Turnpike Exit 10 and 11. Minutes away from Menlo Park Mall, JFK Hospital, and Train station to NY or Philadelphia is approx. 1 mile away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271107

No Pets Allowed



