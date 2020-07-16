All apartments in Middlesex County
40 Freeman St 2B.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

40 Freeman St 2B

40 Freeman St · (732) 543-8760
Location

40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ 08820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107

North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street. On the 2nd floor of a large Multi-family setting with a large back yard. Well maintained all brick complex, hardwood floors, spacious and clean with private entrance. The apartment includes a living Rm/ kitchen/ Eat-in Kitchen combo, 1 Bedroom and 1 full bath. The rent amount includes all utilities - Electric, Gas, Water, Hot Water, Heat, and Air Conditioning. Appliances include laundry (washer/dryer), Refrigerator, and Stove/oven.

Must see to appreciate the quality, openness, quietness, and privacy. There is private parking area for 4 cars and access to the private backyard. Excellent location, close to shopping center, and major highways. Easy access to Route 1, 9, 287, Parkway, and NJ Turnpike Exit 10 and 11. Minutes away from Menlo Park Mall, JFK Hospital, and Train station to NY or Philadelphia is approx. 1 mile away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271107
Property Id 271107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

