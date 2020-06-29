2118 SAYRE DRIVE

Amenities

Meticulously kept and tastefully upgraded with Euro flare end-unit 1st floor 2BR, 1BA condo, facing the court-yard. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and elegant cabinetry. Upgraded bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Relax on the patio/balcony and enjoy the view of the beautiful Princeton Landing grounds. This desirable and park-like Princeton Landing community features a Princeton mailing address. Minutes to Downtown Princeton, RT 1, I-95, PR JCT Train, Princeton Hospital. Award-winning WW-P Schools. Historic Smith House where community events are held; 2 pools; tennis courts; trail to Princeton, Carnegie lake and to the Princeton Forrestal Village.