Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

2118 SAYRE DRIVE

2118 Sayre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ 08540

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Meticulously kept and tastefully upgraded with Euro flare end-unit 1st floor 2BR, 1BA condo, facing the court-yard. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and elegant cabinetry. Upgraded bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Relax on the patio/balcony and enjoy the view of the beautiful Princeton Landing grounds. This desirable and park-like Princeton Landing community features a Princeton mailing address. Minutes to Downtown Princeton, RT 1, I-95, PR JCT Train, Princeton Hospital. Award-winning WW-P Schools. Historic Smith House where community events are held; 2 pools; tennis courts; trail to Princeton, Carnegie lake and to the Princeton Forrestal Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have any available units?
2118 SAYRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, NJ.
What amenities does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have?
Some of 2118 SAYRE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 SAYRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 SAYRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 SAYRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 SAYRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 SAYRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
