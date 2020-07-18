209 E MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

This charming 5 unit home has just had one of it~s second floor units open up! And a first floor unit soon to come... Right in the heart of Merchantville, just a few minutes walk to 5 star restaurants, bus stops, breweries, churches, schools, parks, coffee shops, running trails, and so much more! Main entrance and private fire escape entrance. Beautiful wrap around porch. All utilities (except electric which is around $30 in the summer) are included in this 1 bed, 1 bath rental unit. There is a washer and dryer in the basement that all the tenants share. Extra storage space in the basement. Security deposit is only $800! This is a heck of a deal :)