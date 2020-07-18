All apartments in Merchantville
209 E MAPLE AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

209 E MAPLE AVENUE

209 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This charming 5 unit home has just had one of it~s second floor units open up! And a first floor unit soon to come... Right in the heart of Merchantville, just a few minutes walk to 5 star restaurants, bus stops, breweries, churches, schools, parks, coffee shops, running trails, and so much more! Main entrance and private fire escape entrance. Beautiful wrap around porch. All utilities (except electric which is around $30 in the summer) are included in this 1 bed, 1 bath rental unit. There is a washer and dryer in the basement that all the tenants share. Extra storage space in the basement. Security deposit is only $800! This is a heck of a deal :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
209 E MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merchantville, NJ.
What amenities does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 209 E MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
209 E MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merchantville.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 E MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 E MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
