Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

131 North Centre Street

131 North Centre Street · No Longer Available
Location

131 North Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included. The rest of the house features similar upgrades. Largest bedroom offers WALK-In closet. 4th bedroom is on the 1st floor, and could be a great bonus room or office. Large bay windows. Large basement for storage. HUGE covered front Porch with overhead lighting. HUGE rear deck with built in seating. Fully fenced in Backyard, with shed for storage. Covered area for parking. Fantastic location, in great part of town. Just look at these pictures! Don't miss it! Please review our minimum requirements before calling: 550+ Credit Score. Combined income of at least $5,375/month before taxes. Clean Eviction history and Criminal Background.

Due to Covid-19, Please complete your application at our website before scheduling your showing: www.ResidentialRentalHomes.com

Minimum 1 year lease. Longer term preferred. Incentives available for 2+ year terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 North Centre Street have any available units?
131 North Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merchantville, NJ.
What amenities does 131 North Centre Street have?
Some of 131 North Centre Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 North Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 North Centre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 North Centre Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 North Centre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merchantville.
Does 131 North Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 131 North Centre Street offers parking.
Does 131 North Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 North Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 North Centre Street have a pool?
No, 131 North Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 North Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 131 North Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 North Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 North Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 North Centre Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 North Centre Street has units with air conditioning.
