131 North Centre Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included. The rest of the house features similar upgrades. Largest bedroom offers WALK-In closet. 4th bedroom is on the 1st floor, and could be a great bonus room or office. Large bay windows. Large basement for storage. HUGE covered front Porch with overhead lighting. HUGE rear deck with built in seating. Fully fenced in Backyard, with shed for storage. Covered area for parking. Fantastic location, in great part of town. Just look at these pictures! Don't miss it! Please review our minimum requirements before calling: 550+ Credit Score. Combined income of at least $5,375/month before taxes. Clean Eviction history and Criminal Background.



Due to Covid-19, Please complete your application at our website before scheduling your showing: www.ResidentialRentalHomes.com



Minimum 1 year lease. Longer term preferred. Incentives available for 2+ year terms.