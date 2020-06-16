252 BRINLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle. The Great/family room with a french door to rear patio features a dinette area and kitchen access. The galley style kitchen boasts 42 inch white cabinets with toned counters, large drop-in sink, all appliances including dishwasher, fridge, gas, self-clean stove, ceramic tile floor, backsplash and convenient powder room and garage access. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor and 9' ceilings. The 2nd level features double doors to the deluxe master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, tray ceiling, spacious sitting area, full private master bath with a corner garden tub, one-piece marbleized double sinks, shower stall and toilet area. There are two additional bedrooms with ample closet storage and toned walls. The main bath features a tub/shower, vanity and accent lighting. The convenient 2nd floor laundry room is complete w/washer, gas dryer & utility tub. There is carpeting throughout the 2nd level and new window blinds throughout. 1 1/2 months security deposit, no pets, non-smokers, credit report and lease application with references mandatory.