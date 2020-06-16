All apartments in Mercer County
Home
/
Mercer County, NJ
/
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

252 BRINLEY DRIVE

252 Brinley Dr · (609) 921-9202
Location

252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ 08534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle. The Great/family room with a french door to rear patio features a dinette area and kitchen access. The galley style kitchen boasts 42 inch white cabinets with toned counters, large drop-in sink, all appliances including dishwasher, fridge, gas, self-clean stove, ceramic tile floor, backsplash and convenient powder room and garage access. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor and 9' ceilings. The 2nd level features double doors to the deluxe master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, tray ceiling, spacious sitting area, full private master bath with a corner garden tub, one-piece marbleized double sinks, shower stall and toilet area. There are two additional bedrooms with ample closet storage and toned walls. The main bath features a tub/shower, vanity and accent lighting. The convenient 2nd floor laundry room is complete w/washer, gas dryer & utility tub. There is carpeting throughout the 2nd level and new window blinds throughout. 1 1/2 months security deposit, no pets, non-smokers, credit report and lease application with references mandatory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have any available units?
252 BRINLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 252 BRINLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 BRINLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
252 BRINLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 BRINLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 BRINLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 BRINLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
